India begins probe into deadly air India crash, recovers black box data

NEW DELHI – India has started investigating the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people, including 241 passengers, after the aircraft went down moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12.

The civil aviation ministry confirmed on Thursday that teams are working to reconstruct the sequence of events that caused the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to crash. The accident is the world’s deadliest aviation disaster in the last ten years.

The plane’s black boxes – the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) – were recovered in the days following the crash. One was found on the rooftop of a building on June 13, and the other in the wreckage on June 16.

Both recorders were brought to Delhi, where India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) began retrieving data. According to the ministry, the Crash Protection Module (CPM) was safely accessed, and data extraction was successful. Analysts are now reviewing the information to understand the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, India’s aviation regulator has raised concerns over repeated aircraft issues at major airports like Delhi and Mumbai. Authorities had already warned Air India for allowing planes with overdue emergency checks to operate.

Following the tragedy, Air India stated that it is fully cooperating with investigators. The airline added it is speeding up verification of maintenance records and ensuring full compliance with safety protocols to prevent future incidents.