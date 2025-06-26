Punjab faces rain-related tragedies: 5 dead, over 25 injured in multiple incidents

Punjab experienced heavy monsoon rains starting last night, bringing relief from heat but also causing several accidents across the province. Sadly, five people, including three young girls, lost their lives, and more than 25 were injured.

The rain significantly lowered temperatures, and cool breezes helped ease the heat and humidity. However, rescue officials reported that incidents like roof collapses and other accidents have caused casualties.

In Kot Piran, Kasur, two sisters, 8-year-old Arfa and 4-year-old Farwa, died after a roof collapsed on them. Similarly, in Okara’s Bastī Riazabad area, 5-year-old Dua Fatima died when a roof gave way, and one person was injured by lightning.

In Jhelum and Sohawa, a man drowned in a rainwater drain, while rescue teams are still searching for two injured individuals swept away by floodwaters. In addition, several other injuries were reported due to roof collapses in areas like Depalpur, Sheikh Basti, Jaranwala, Sahiwal, and Kasur.

Punjab’s Rescue spokesperson also mentioned that two children were injured by electric shocks in Mandi Bahauddin and Malkwal. The heavy rains caused power outages in many areas, but restoration work will begin as soon as the rain stops.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited various areas in Lahore to assess the city’s situation during the rain. She expressed satisfaction with the timely drainage of rainwater and assured citizens that efforts are ongoing to manage the situation effectively.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Faisalabad recorded the highest rainfall at 98 millimeters, followed by Kasur with 63 mm and Lahore with 58 mm. Other cities like Sheikhupura, Joharabad, Sargodha, and Chakwal also received substantial rain.

The PDMA spokesperson warned that the monsoon rains are expected to continue until July 1, advising residents to stay cautious and prepared for further rainfall and potential disruptions.