Supreme court rules arrests of taxpayers without liability determination illegal

The Supreme Court has ruled that arresting taxpayers without first determining their tax liabilities is illegal and unconstitutional. The court emphasized that criminal cases cannot start until the tax liability is confirmed.

A three-member bench, including Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, delivered a detailed judgment stating that initiating criminal proceedings without allowing taxpayers the right to appeal is unfair.

The court clarified that arrests without a prior hearing or civil process violate constitutional rights. It stressed that filing direct tax evasion cases without proper investigation amounts to misuse of power.

Furthermore, the court pointed out that the Directorate of Intelligence can only collect information but has no authority to prosecute taxpayers. Prosecution can begin only after the tax department confirms the tax liability.

The ruling also mandated that before any criminal action, taxpayers must be served with an order and given the chance to appeal and receive a final decision. This ensures fairness and due process.

Finally, the court nullified the criminal jurisdiction of the Federal Board of Revenue’s Directorate of Intelligence, upheld previous high court decisions, and dismissed all related cases, arrests, and trials linked to premature tax evasion charges.