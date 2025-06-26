Pakistan wins silver in Asian doubles squash championship final against India

KARACHI – Pakistan secured the silver medal at the Asian Doubles Squash Championship after a tough battle against India in the men’s doubles final held in Kuching, Malaysia. The Pakistani duo Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal lost 2-1 to India’s Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar.

The final was intense and lasted one hour and 27 minutes. Despite their strong efforts, Zaman and Iqbal could not stop the Indian pair from defending their title, with scores of 9-11, 11-5, 11-5. The match kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

Before reaching the final, Pakistan showed great skill and determination. In the semifinals, they defeated the host nation Malaysia in a closely fought match that lasted over an hour. They beat Malaysia’s experienced team of Syafiq Kamal and Duncan Lee by 10-11, 11-9, 11-9.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan also overcame Korea in the quarterfinals by winning 2-1. Zaman and Iqbal showed excellent teamwork and resilience in their match against Korea’s Jiang Min Ryu and Jaijin Yoo, securing wins with scores of 11-3, 5-11, 11-4.

During the group stages, Pakistan performed strongly as well. They secured a fast and convincing victory over Chinese Taipei, beating Chi Yu-Wei and Chen Ching-Fu in straight sets of 11-2, 11-9 within just 11 minutes.

Noor Zaman had also competed in the Asian Individual Squash Championship but was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals after a close five-game match against Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah. Battling a back spasm, Zaman showed great fight but eventually lost in the deciding game.

Overall, Pakistan’s team displayed impressive skills and determination throughout the championship, and their silver medal finish adds to the country’s growing success in squash on the Asian stage.