Pakistan played key role in Iran-Israel ceasefire, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that Pakistan played a highly effective and consistent role in facilitating the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, helping to de-escalate one of the most tense regional conflicts in recent years.

Addressing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan stood firmly with Iran during the crisis and supported diplomatic efforts to bring an end to hostilities. He also thanked Finance Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and allied political parties for their efforts in the federal budget, acknowledging support from President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Shehbaz Sharif revealed that Iran officially acknowledged Pakistan’s role, thanking President Zardari, the Prime Minister himself, and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their contributions. He praised the Iranian people for their bravery, stating that Iran gave a strong defensive response to Israeli aggression, but agreed to a dignified ceasefire.

The Prime Minister further shared that he had spoken directly with the Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President, both of whom also contributed to the ceasefire process. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia played a constructive part alongside Pakistan in preventing further escalation.

He added that following a meeting with U.S. President, Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had a detailed discussion in Istanbul with Iran’s Foreign Minister, highlighting military diplomacy as a key part of the peace effort. Shehbaz Sharif also noted that U.S. President Trump expressed admiration for Field Marshal Munir’s diplomatic and strategic abilities.

The statement marks one of Pakistan’s strongest diplomatic assertions in Middle East conflict resolution and reflects a shift toward a more proactive regional foreign policy stance.