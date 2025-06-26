India refuses to sign SCO joint document citing terrorism disputes

NEW DELHI – India declined to sign a joint statement during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China, objecting to mentions of terrorist activities in Pakistan’s Balochistan. India also raised concerns over the document’s failure to mention the Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, which included representatives from 10 member countries such as Russia, China, Pakistan, and India. Due to India’s refusal, the forum decided against issuing a joint statement, reflecting disagreements over how terrorism issues were addressed.

This development followed Pakistan’s Foreign Office announcement that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif would represent Islamabad at the SCO meeting. However, there was no scheduled meeting between the two defence ministers, despite earlier speculation by Turkish media about a possible interaction after recent cross-border tensions.

During the meeting, Singh emphasized India’s concerns about terrorism and called on SCO member states to take a firm and principled stance against terror. He highlighted that peace, security, and trust deficits remain major regional challenges and stressed that reformed multilateralism can help foster dialogue and cooperation to avoid conflicts.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to SCO’s goals and stressed the importance of peace in the region, particularly a stable Afghanistan. He urged the international community to help resolve long-standing conflicts like Kashmir, warning that unresolved disputes threaten global peace and security.

Asif also called terrorism a shared threat that requires collective action, urging all states to avoid politicizing anti-terrorism efforts. His remarks underlined the need for unity among SCO members to address security challenges effectively.