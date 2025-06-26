Government orders no increase in taxes on imports from key countries

ISLAMABAD – The government has instructed relevant ministries not to increase taxes and duties on imports from important countries, including the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China.

According to government sources, the decision aims to maintain smooth trade relations with these nations. Earlier, the Ministry of Finance opposed any changes in taxes or duties during ongoing tariff talks with the United States.

In July, Pakistan and the US are expected to hold negotiations on tariffs, trade, and investment agreements. The government wants to avoid disruptions in this important bilateral relationship.

Sources also revealed that taxes on imports from Germany will remain unchanged. Germany has been pressing both Pakistan and the European Union for tax exemptions. Pakistan values Germany’s role as a major supporter in alternative energy projects.

Additionally, the United Kingdom remains a major export market for Pakistan, especially after Brexit. The UK is actively seeking new markets, and Pakistan aims to strengthen trade ties in this new context.

Japan expressed concerns that raising import taxes could negatively affect further investment. Meanwhile, tax rates on imports and online shopping from China have been kept low to support local businesses and employment.

The Ministry of Finance believes imports from China play a vital role in Pakistan’s economy by supporting local industries and job creation. This decision reflects the government’s effort to balance international trade and domestic growth.