189 Punjab cities to see development blitz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting to review the progress and planning of the Punjab Development Programme, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the CM granted formal approval for the construction and development of 189 cities across the province under the Punjab Development Programme.

To ensure timely and effective execution, the formation of a Project Management Unit (PMU) was agreed upon. The Punjab Development Programme will be implemented in collaboration with international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Under the World Bank-funded Punjab Inclusive Cities Programme (PICP), uplift and development projects will be launched in 15 cities, while the ADB’s DREAMS-II project will cover development in four cities. Additionally, 11 cities will undergo prioritized development under the Annual Development Program (ADP).

Furthermore, a total of 144 cities have been included in the ADP for infrastructure development and urban improvement initiatives. Development works in these cities will be aligned with modern urban planning standards to enhance quality of life.

The CM directed all relevant departments to work in close coordination with stakeholders and expedite the execution of approved projects. She also called for the introduction of standardized bye-laws for shopfront designs to ensure architectural uniformity and urban aesthetics. “After the completion of this program, every city in Punjab should reflect beauty, order, and modernity,” she added.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Wednesday to discuss the provincial budget, ongoing development initiatives, and the broader political situation.

During the meeting, the CM congratulated the speaker on smooth conduct of the budget session. In response, Malik Ahmed Khan thanked the chief minister for presenting what he described as a public welfare-oriented budget.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the government was committed to public service and good governance. She said the 2025-26 provincial budget includes record allocations for education, health, and development, reflecting the government’s priorities.

“The Punjab government is ensuring inclusive and balanced development across the province,” she said. “Providing laptops and Honhaar Scholarships to talented students is not a favour but recognition of their merit and hard work.” She added that her administration had worked diligently over the past year and would continue with the same resolve.

The Speaker lauded the Chief Minister’s focus on public welfare and praised her efforts to carry forward the legacy of PML-N leadership, including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in launching impactful development and social welfare projects across Punjab.