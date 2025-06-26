Gandapur moves SC, seeks meeting with Imran

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the restriction on meeting former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

In the petition, Gandapur requested the court to allow weekly meetings with Imran Khan, arguing that denying such access was a violation of Articles 9, 10-A, and 19 of the constitution.

The petition asserted that a meeting Imran Khan was essential for budget consultations and urged the Supreme Court to enforce its existing orders.

Earlier in the day, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur appeared before the Supreme Court to request permission for a meeting with Imran Khan, citing urgent party consultations ahead of the provincial budget. However, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah declined to hear the matter, stating it was not a judicial issue.

CM Gandapur arrived at the courtroom while another case was underway, accompanied by senior lawyer Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa and KP Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel.

Addressing the bench, Gandapur argued that the KP Assembly is in the midst of passing its budget and the budget committee urgently needs guidance from the party head.

He lamented that repeated requests to meet Imran Khan had been ignored, despite Imran Khan’s formal letter to the Supreme Court.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, however, refused to take up the petition, noting, “This is not a matter for the judicial side; you have approached the wrong forum. The proper course is to submit your request to the SC Registrar or Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, who also chairs the Practice and Procedure Committee.”

Advocate Khosa urged the court to treat the matter as urgent, but Justice Shah reiterated that no judicial proceedings could be undertaken on this issue.

Speaking to media outside the court, CM Gandapur expressed frustration, claiming a conspiracy was underway to isolate Imran Khan. “We’ve sacrificed for this country,” he said. “Our mandate was stolen, and now the judiciary has been handcuffed after the 26th constitutional amendment.”

He emphasised that his visit to the court was made under the PTI founder’s instructions and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would soon fix a hearing date for the request.

Regarding the KP budget, Gandapur declared it the best presented to date and aligned with Imran Khan’s vision.

Yesterday, talking to the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan relayed Imran Khan’s stance that the KP budget should not have been passed without his approval. When asked about a “minus Imran” scenario, she responded, “I think the minus Imran Khan has already happened.”

Responding to a question about KP MPAs claiming they could not oppose Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur due to his influence, Aleema Khan said, “Those MPAs who can’t bear the burden should go home.”