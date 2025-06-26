Field Marshal lauds Major Moiz’s sacrifice for country’s defence

Funeral prayer of Major Moiz Abbas Shah, who embraced martyrdom in an operation while bravely fighting against Indian sponsored terrorists in Sararogha area of South Waziristan, was offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, senior serving military and civil officials, officers and soldiers attended the funeral. “Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism. The entire nation stands united in grief and pride, saluting his ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country. We owe an eternal debt to our martyrs. The blood of our Shuhada is the foundation of our nation’s strength”. COAS said. The body of the 37-year-old army officer has been taken to his native home town, Chakwal, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.