“Iran will never forget Pakistan’s support,” says Iranian ambassador

The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistani people and leadership for their unwavering support during Iran’s recent confrontation with Israel.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the ambassador stated that Iran was celebrating a “dignified and decisive victory.” At this historic moment, he said, the Iranian people deeply appreciated Pakistan’s principled stance and unwavering solidarity in the face of Israeli aggression.

He offered special thanks to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, as well as Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, lawmakers, scholars, political parties, and the media for taking a bold and moral stand in support of Iran.

Furthermore, he extended his appreciation to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for backing Iran at global forums like the United Nations, Security Council, and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He noted this consistent support had strengthened bonds between the two brotherly nations.

Ambassador Moghadam concluded by stating that the Iranian nation would “never forget” Pakistan’s sincere love and support. He called the recent victory a proud symbol of unity, courage, and triumph of truth in the collective memory of the Muslim world.