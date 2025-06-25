Israeli army chief confirms secret ground missions in Iran

During a televised address, Israeli Army Chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi (Ayel Zamir) revealed that Israeli commandos conducted covert operations inside Iran during the recent 12-day conflict between the two countries.

He stated that Israel had full control over Iranian airspace during the war and operated with precision and confidence wherever military action was decided. The operations, he explained, were executed smoothly due to strong coordination between the Israeli Air Force and ground commando units, along with tactical deception strategies.

According to Halevi, the Israeli special forces managed to secretly penetrate deep into Iranian territory. Their presence enabled broader operational freedom for Israel’s military campaign during the brief war.

This is the first time a senior Israeli official has officially confirmed that ground forces entered Iran for secret missions. Previously, Israeli media hinted at such missions, claiming Mossad commandos carried out covert strikes inside Iran right before the air raids began.

Israeli outlets had also released alleged footage of these missions. However, the army chief’s statement marks the first formal acknowledgment of direct ground operations by Israeli soldiers on Iranian soil.