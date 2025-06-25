UAE fintech market to soar to $5.71B by 2029 as Dubai leads the charge

DUBAI – The UAE’s fintech sector is on a rapid upward trajectory, with market value expected to grow from $3.16 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion by 2029, according to the 2025 report “From Code to Capital: The UAE’s FinTech Revolution” by Emirates NBD in collaboration with PwC.

The report, launched at the Dubai Fintech Summit 2025, revealed that fintech startups attracted $265 million in funding last year — nearly one-third of all startup investments in the UAE. This surge underscores the country’s rise as a regional fintech powerhouse.

Dubai dominates the sector, housing over 62% of all fintech firms in the country. The city has also emerged as a global fintech hub, recently breaking into the top five cities in the Global Financial Centre Index (GFCI). Much of this growth is attributed to two decades of strategic development led by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The report highlights several driving forces behind this boom: over 90% smartphone penetration, 88% regular digital payment usage, AI integration in financial services, and a robust venture capital ecosystem. In 2024 alone, venture capital-backed FDI into Dubai surged by 39%, totaling $222 million.

Experts like Neeraj Makin of Emirates NBD and Stephen Anderson of PwC describe this transformation as a blend of visionary strategy, advanced technology, and global investor confidence — positioning the UAE as a launchpad for the next generation of fintech innovation.