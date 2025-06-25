KP government spends Rs 11 crore on biscuits while public suffers

A surprising detail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recent budget has shocked many citizens. The government spent Rs 11 crore just on biscuits. This figure only covers one item listed under “hospitality” expenses. People now question how much more was spent on tea, parties, and official luxuries. This has raised serious concerns about priorities in public spending.

Meanwhile, basic services continue to suffer across the province. Peshawar hospitals lack medical staff and supplies. Teachers wait for months to receive salaries. Police face safety issues due to poor equipment. In many districts, development projects remain missing despite repeated promises. People struggle daily while funds are used for comfort, not care.

The public has started to criticize the government’s choices. Many feel betrayed by leaders who once promised change. They say officials enjoy luxury while citizens fight poverty, inflation, and unemployment. Even remote areas like Kohistan, Swat, and Bajaur see no real progress. The gap between rulers and people seems to grow wider each year.

Furthermore, critics highlight the personal lifestyle of the chief minister. They point out his expensive taste and controversial habits. People question if taxpayer money is supporting personal enjoyment. This has added to the anger, especially among the youth. They demand honesty and responsible leadership, not wasteful spending.

The biscuit budget has become a symbol of mismanagement. It has opened a wider debate on transparency and fairness. Citizens are asking tough questions and want real answers. They say silence is no longer an option. If nothing changes, they fear the future will be lost to tea, snacks, and false promises.