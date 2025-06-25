Bangladesh releases T20 series schedule against Pakistan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the schedule for a T20 series against Pakistan. The series will have three matches. Pakistan’s cricket team will visit Bangladesh next month. This tour is part of both teams’ preparation for big tournaments.

The Pakistan team is set to arrive in Dhaka on July 16. All three matches will take place in Dhaka. The first match will be played on July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second and third matches will be held on July 22 and July 24, respectively.

This T20 series is important for both sides. The Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup are coming up soon. Since both events are in the T20 format, this series will help the teams prepare better. They will try new plans and test their squads.

Moreover, this series gives players a chance to improve their performance. Young players can also show their skills on a big stage. Coaches will closely watch the form and fitness of each player. These matches will help them finalize teams for future events.

In short, fans can expect exciting cricket in Dhaka. Both teams will aim to build momentum before the major ICC events. With top players likely to play, the series will be thrilling. Cricket lovers from both countries are eagerly waiting for the action to begin.