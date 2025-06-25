Israeli forces kill 41 more Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza

The Israeli military continued its deadly attacks on Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday. According to Al Jazeera, Israeli troops killed at least 41 more people, including 14 near aid distribution centers. These attacks are part of an ongoing pattern of violence targeting civilians waiting for food and supplies.

Local hospital sources confirmed that Israeli forces shot at people gathered near aid centers run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). These centers are set up close to Israeli tanks, armored vehicles, and snipers. As a result, crowds become easy targets during aid distribution.

Witnesses say people are given only 20 minutes to collect aid. Once this short time ends, gunfire often erupts. Despite the danger, families continue to gather, as missing a chance at aid could mean starvation for their children.

The United Nations Human Rights Office reported that at least 410 Palestinians have been killed while trying to get aid since the beginning of these attacks. Many of these deaths happened in or near the controversial private aid zones. The UN believes these incidents may qualify as war crimes.

The UN strongly condemned these conditions, calling them a violation of international humanitarian law. It warned that forcing civilians to risk their lives for aid is inhumane and unacceptable. Yet, the killings continue with no sign of stopping.