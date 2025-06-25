Government instructs FBR not to increase taxes on imports from US, China



The Pakistani government has instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to refrain from increasing taxes and customs duties on imports coming from the United States, China, and several other major trading partners. This directive covers imports from countries including the US, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China, according to FBR officials.

The Ministry of Finance had strongly opposed any changes to import taxes and duties during recent tariff negotiations with the US. This stance was taken to avoid escalating trade tensions, especially after the US increased tariffs on Pakistani products due to Pakistan’s existing import tax structure.

FBR sources revealed that further negotiations on tariffs, trade, and investment between Pakistan and the US are scheduled for July. These talks may result in new agreements aimed at facilitating smoother trade relations. Germany’s imports have also been spared from tax hikes, largely because Germany is Pakistan’s largest donor in alternative energy projects, making this cooperation vital.

The UK continues to be Pakistan’s largest export destination outside the European Union, and with Brexit, the UK is actively seeking new trade markets. Pakistan aims to capitalize on this by maintaining favorable trade terms. Similarly, import taxes on goods and online shopping from China remain low, as these imports are crucial for supporting local industries and generating employment opportunities.

This decision reflects Pakistan’s broader strategy to protect economic stability, encourage foreign investment, and strengthen trade ties with key global partners while safeguarding domestic business interests.