National assembly approves Rs715 billion boost for energy sector in FY2026

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly has approved a massive Rs715.45 billion budget for Pakistan’s energy sector for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, with a strong focus on reducing power costs and tackling circular debt. The largest share of this allocation, Rs636.9 billion, has been granted to the Power Division to cover operational costs, including Rs72.1 billion reserved for paying external energy-related loans.

Additionally, the Power Division will receive Rs2.39 billion for development spending on ongoing and new projects. Meanwhile, the Petroleum Division has been allocated Rs2.17 billion, and Rs1.15 billion has been earmarked for the Geological Survey of Pakistan to support energy exploration and resource mapping.

During the budget session, Minister for Power Awais Leghari took aim at the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the previous government of favoring wealthy business groups through unbalanced energy contracts. He claimed the current government reversed such deals, preventing a potential financial loss of Rs3,500 billion.

Leghari also highlighted significant relief measures for electricity consumers. He announced a 58% cut in tariffs for households using up to 200 units and reaffirmed the government’s plan to eliminate circular debt through a six-year Rs1,260 billion strategy aimed at financial stability in the energy sector.

Moreover, the minister pointed to strengthening diplomatic relations as a key factor in energy reforms. He mentioned improved ties with China, the US, Iran, and Afghanistan, suggesting that a better global image will further support Pakistan’s economic and energy ambitions.

The funding reflects the government’s commitment to tackling Pakistan’s energy crisis through structural reforms, targeted relief, and international cooperation, offering hope for more stable power delivery and reduced financial strain on the economy.