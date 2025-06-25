Gold price rises by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan amid global market surge

Gold prices in Pakistan climbed on Wednesday, following a global increase in the precious metal’s value. The price per tola reached Rs354,665, gaining Rs300 during the day, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs304,068, up by Rs258. This rise comes after a significant drop on Tuesday, when prices fell by Rs3,800 per tola.

International gold prices also showed an upward trend, reaching $3,330 per ounce with a $20 premium, reflecting a $3 increase from the previous day. Meanwhile, silver prices experienced a modest rise of Rs26 per tola, reaching Rs3,764. The market movement indicates strengthening global demand and affects local precious metal rates accordingly.

Investors and consumers are keeping a close watch on these price fluctuations as they impact jewellery and investment markets across Pakistan. Analysts expect that if international rates continue to rise, local prices may see further increases in the coming days.