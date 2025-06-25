Pakistan, US set to finalize trade tariff deal ahead of July deadline

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United States are on track to finalize a reciprocal tariff agreement by next week, as both sides push to avoid looming trade penalties. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to conclude the technical-level talks during a virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

According to the Finance Division, both officials expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and showed strong commitment to wrapping up negotiations promptly. The discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade and investment while also laying the groundwork for a broader strategic partnership between the two countries.

The talks are crucial for Pakistan as it seeks relief from steep tariffs reintroduced by former US President Donald Trump. In April, a 29% reciprocal tariff was imposed on Pakistani exports, but enforcement has been temporarily suspended until July. Pakistan is working swiftly to reach an agreement before the suspension period ends.

To support these efforts, a Pakistani trade team is already in Washington holding meetings with US officials. Their goal is to present a set of proposals aimed at reducing the trade gap and securing concessions that could benefit both economies. In 2024, Pakistan exported goods worth over $5 billion to the US, making it the country’s top export market.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Finance Minister Aurangzeb indicated that Pakistan is open to increasing imports from the US and removing non-tariff barriers. This, he said, would be part of a larger trade package aimed at avoiding damaging penalties and fostering a stronger trade alliance.

With optimism on both sides, officials are confident the agreement will be finalized in time. If successful, the deal could help Pakistan maintain access to key US markets and avoid a costly disruption to its export economy.