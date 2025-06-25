Punjab assembly speaker praises CM Maryam for people-friendly budget

LAHORE– Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has pledged to achieve goals of public service, welfare, and good governance at all costs.

CM Maryam met with Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, who congratulated her on the successful conduct of the budget session. The Speaker also thanked her for presenting a budget focused on public welfare.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the 2025–26 budget sets a record by allocating the highest funds ever for education, health, and development sectors. She emphasized that the government will continue working to fulfill these targets under all circumstances.

She further stated that Pakistan Muslim League (N) remains a party of the people and is committed to uniform development across Punjab. She added, “Providing laptops and merit-based scholarships to students is not a favor but their right.”

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan praised CM Maryam for winning the hearts of Punjab’s people by introducing a tax-free budget. He also appreciated her efforts to continue the legacy of development projects started by PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The CM assured that public welfare remains her top priority, and the government will persist in its efforts to serve the people throughout the year.