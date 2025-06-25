COAS honors major Moiz’s ultimate sacrifice in fight against terrorism

The funeral prayer of Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, who was martyred while fighting Indian-sponsored terrorists in South Waziristan, was held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, senior military officials, and soldiers attended the solemn ceremony to pay their respects.

COAS Munir praised Major Moiz’s bravery, saying, “He fought courageously and laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of patriotism and sacrifice. The nation stands united in grief and pride.”

The 37-year-old officer’s body was then taken to his hometown Chakwal, where he will be buried with full military honors, a tribute to his ultimate sacrifice for the country’s defense.

The day before, Pakistan’s security forces successfully eliminated 11 Indian-sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Sararogha, South Waziristan. Major Moiz and Lance Naik Jibran Ullah were martyred during fierce combat.

Major Moiz was well-known for his courage and leadership in several anti-terrorism operations. Pakistan’s forces remain committed to eradicating the threat of terrorism sponsored by foreign elements from the country.