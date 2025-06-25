Four family members killed as truck hits motorcycle in Wazirabad

A tragic accident in Wazirabad on Wednesday claimed the lives of four family members after a truck collided with their motorcycle on GT Road. The crash left one woman injured and rushed to the hospital.

According to rescue officials, the motorcycle was carrying a family traveling from Gujranwala to Gujrat when the truck suddenly hit them. The impact was severe, causing the deaths of two children and two adults.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Danish, 20-year-old Komal, 4-year-old Abdul Wahab, and a 2-year-old girl. The injured woman, also from the family, is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies along with the injured woman to the hospital. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident to determine responsibility.

Local residents expressed shock and sorrow over the loss, urging drivers to exercise caution on busy roads. This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region.

Officials have called for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent such devastating accidents in the future and protect vulnerable road users like motorcyclists and families.