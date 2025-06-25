4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Mingora, residents panic but no damage reported

Mingora and nearby areas experienced a sudden earthquake on Wednesday, causing panic among residents. The tremor measured 4.6 on the Richter scale, according to the Seismological Center. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, with a depth of 51 kilometers. Despite the moderate magnitude, the tremors were felt strongly in the region, raising alarm among locals.

People rushed out of their homes in fear, many reciting verses from the Kalma Tayyiba as a precaution. The sudden shaking caused momentary chaos, especially in crowded places and markets.

Authorities quickly reported that, so far, there have been no casualties or significant property damage. Emergency teams remain on alert, monitoring the situation closely for any aftershocks or related incidents.

The Seismological Center advised residents to stay calm and follow safety protocols during such natural events. Experts remind everyone to be prepared for occasional tremors in this seismically active region.

As the community recovers from the shock, officials are urging everyone to stay vigilant and report any unusual activity to local authorities promptly.