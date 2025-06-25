Supreme court orders reduction of LLB program to four years, abolishes CLE for foreign graduates

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to reduce the duration of the LLB program from five years to four years. This decision came during a hearing on legal education reforms by a five-member constitutional bench led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

The court also directed that the Competency Licensing Exam (CLE) requirement be removed for students who earned their law degrees from foreign universities. This move aims to simplify the process for foreign-educated law graduates to practice in Pakistan.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar emphasized the importance of improving the standards of law colleges. He stated that if there are issues with any institution, like SM Law College, they should be fixed rather than using problems as a reason to shut them down.

He further highlighted that SM Law College has been operational since before Pakistan’s independence, reflecting its long-standing contribution to legal education. The court stressed that preserving and enhancing such institutions is vital for the country’s legal system.

Following the directives, the constitutional bench adjourned further proceedings indefinitely, leaving the matter open for future review. This decision marks a significant step toward reforming and modernizing legal education in Pakistan.

Legal experts believe this move will make law education more accessible and help foreign graduates contribute more effectively to Pakistan’s legal framework. The reduction in program duration and easing of licensing requirements are expected to benefit many aspiring lawyers.