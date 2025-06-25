Monsoon rains soak twin cities; Urban flooding alert issued across Punjab

Monsoon rains have officially arrived in Pakistan, bringing heavy downpours to Islamabad and Rawalpindi early Wednesday morning. The intense rain caused water to collect in low-lying areas and on major roads, disrupting normal traffic flow. Meanwhile, the water level in Nullah Lai began to rise, raising concerns about possible flooding.

Across Punjab, dark clouds covered the skies over Gujrat and Gujar Khan, while Lahore remained cloudy. Rain is also expected in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and other cities throughout the province over the coming days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned that this monsoon season’s rainfall could exceed the usual annual average by 25 percent.

Authorities have issued an urban flooding alert, especially for vulnerable areas in Punjab where heavy showers may lead to waterlogging. Residents are advised to stay cautious and avoid flood-prone zones to prevent accidents and damage.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, intermittent rain mixed with thunder and lightning has made the weather pleasant in Muzaffarabad and nearby areas. Light rain also fell in the Leepa Valley, where temperatures have started to drop due to the wet weather.

Furthermore, heavy rainfall is forecasted for several districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the next few days. Local authorities have been urged to remain alert and prepare for any emergencies that may arise due to the strong monsoon activity.

Overall, the monsoon season has begun with a strong start, affecting many parts of the country. Citizens are encouraged to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period.