Seven Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza blast during Khan Younis operation

Seven Israeli military personnel, including one officer and six soldiers, were killed during combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Israeli army confirmed. The casualties occurred in Khan Younis when an explosive device planted on their military vehicle detonated, causing a massive fire.

In a separate incident, another soldier was severely wounded during combat in the same region, according to a military statement released on Wednesday. Israeli media reported that the device appeared to have been strategically placed, underscoring the risks faced by ground troops in Gaza’s urban combat zones.

The ongoing war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, as per Israeli figures. In response, Israel launched extensive air and ground assaults across Gaza, leading to significant casualties and destruction.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 56,000 Palestinians have died since the war began. The conflict has also displaced nearly the entire population of over two million and created a severe hunger crisis.

Since the start of June, 19 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives in combat in the Gaza Strip. The latest incident highlights the ongoing dangers of the conflict despite recent international calls for de-escalation and ceasefire negotiations.