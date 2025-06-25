UK to buy nuclear-capable fighter jets in major defence shift

In a major military move, the United Kingdom has announced plans to purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons. The jets, made by Lockheed Martin, will allow the British air force to deliver nuclear weapons for the first time since the Cold War, Downing Street confirmed on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the decision comes during a time of “radical uncertainty” and growing threats, particularly from Russia. He added that the UK can no longer take peace for granted. The new jets will add to the country’s nuclear deterrence, which currently relies solely on Trident submarines.

The announcement was made at the NATO summit in The Hague, where member countries are expected to commit to spending 5% of their GDP on defence. According to British officials, the U.S. will supply B61 tactical nuclear bombs to be used with the jets, enhancing NATO’s deterrence capabilities.

Each F-35A jet is expected to cost around £80 million, bringing the total cost to nearly £1 billion. Officials also stated that this purchase will help support 20,000 jobs in the UK and demonstrate the country’s strong commitment to NATO’s collective security framework.

This marks the first time since 1998 that the UK will have an air-based nuclear delivery option. The move brings the UK closer in line with allies like France and the United States, which maintain land, sea, and air-based nuclear systems. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the move a “robust British contribution to NATO.”

Finally, the UK government has pledged to raise its overall defence and security spending to 5% of national income by 2035. It has also warned that Britain must “actively prepare” for potential future conflict, marking a serious shift in defence policy.