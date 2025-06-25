US cities bake under record heat as Northeast endures hottest day of the year

Millions of Americans across the Northeast are experiencing record-breaking heat as a powerful heat wave grips much of the United States. Tuesday marked the worst day so far, with temperatures in Washington and Boston soaring to 101°F, around 6 degrees higher than previous records, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

New York City also felt the brunt of the extreme weather. Central Park is expected to hit 99°F, breaking its earlier high of 96°F. Other states like Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania are also seeing dangerous temperature spikes, raising health and safety concerns across the region.

The heat wave has already caused major disruptions. Amtrak announced slower train speeds between major cities like Washington, New York, and Philadelphia, likely leading to delays. In Washington, the National Park Service shut down the Washington Monument for two days due to heat risks.

Construction firms are adjusting to the extreme conditions to keep workers safe. For example, Fluor, a company working on a pharmaceuticals project in Indiana, provided cooling stations and water bottles for over 2,000 workers. Shifts were also started earlier to avoid the most intense afternoon heat.

Voters in New York City braved the soaring heat to cast ballots in the mayoral primary. Some, like accountant Alex Antzoulatis, expressed regret for not voting by mail, saying, “The heat will keep a lot of people away,” despite viewing voting as a civic duty.

Fortunately, relief may be in sight. The NWS forecasts cooler temperatures starting Wednesday, with New York City expected to see highs of 84°F on Thursday and 75°F by Friday. However, the damage to crops in parts of Canada, particularly Saskatchewan, may already be done, as the extreme heat and drought earlier this month have impacted newly planted fields.