Iran-Israel conflict: Pakistan’s peace diplomacy draws international praise

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Tuesday exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East over the phone call.

The prime minister said that Pakistan fully supported the immediate de-escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, as well as its peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

While referring to last night’s attacks, he called for adherence to international law and the UN Charter principles by all sides.

In this context, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The PM reiterated profound gratitude for the Kingdom’s steadfast support to Pakistan during the recent standoff with India and said that Pakistan was ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism.

The crown prince thanked the prime minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity and support for the Kingdom.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the Iran-Israel conflict and said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was fully committed to efforts aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Iran’s President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Iran at all diplomatic forums, including at the UN Security Council and the OIC.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was closely following the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. He emphasized the importance of restoring peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled support to Iran, throughout the crisis. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of unity among Ummah during this most challenging time. They agreed to remain in touch.

Meanwhile, China on Tuesday lauded Pakistan’s proactive and positive role in pursuing regional peace, particularly through diplomatic channels including the United Nations Security Council, amid heightened tensions following the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and the two leaders discussed the evolving regional security situation and matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Chinese envoy praised Pakistan’s consistent efforts at international forums for a peaceful resolution to regional challenges, emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Recalling the historic, deep-rooted, and iron-clad “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China, Shehbaz reaffirmed Islamabad’s firm commitment to work closely with Beijing on the timely and effective implementation of key projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador Jiang reaffirmed China’s commitment to its strategic partnership with Pakistan and reiterated Beijing’s support for regional peace, stability, and deeper economic integration.

Earlier in the day, the premier also met separately with the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Qatar to discuss the rapidly deteriorating Middle East situation, particularly in the wake of Iran’s missile strike on the United States’ Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and Qatar and stressed that diplomacy remained the only path to lasting peace in the region.