Kh Asif criticizes the West’s double standard towards Iran

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, criticizing the Western world’s double standard towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and stating that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s performance is tainted with hypocrisy and selective approach, said: “Unlike Iran, the Westerners have destroyed the opportunity for diplomacy and are the cause of the beginning of the aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States.”

In an exclusive interview with IRNA Bureau Chief (Iranian official news agency) in Islamabad, Khawaja Muhammad Asif condemned the Zionist regime’s terrorist attacks and the US’s aggressive crime against Iran’s nuclear facilities, and considered these actions to be contrary to international law, the UN Charter, and all humanitarian norms.

Khawaja Asif said: “I think the situation has escalated to a dangerous level, especially over the past few weeks when Iran has continuously emphasized the need for negotiations and participation in this entire process, and that the Iranians have never left the negotiating table.”

Khawaja Asif added: Iran has never initiated the war, but both the destruction of diplomacy and the initiation of the war were carried out by the other side (America and the Zionist regime), which led to the illegitimate aggression of Israel against the nation and land of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and this Zionist regime has committed violations of international laws.

He stated: It is ridiculous that the West always wants Iran to return to the negotiating table, because the Iranians did not leave the negotiating table, but have always demanded interaction and negotiations. Even when the Iranian Foreign Minister was negotiating with the European parties, another aggression against this country took place.

The Defense Minister emphasized: Therefore, we must say that Iran’s approach, despite the conflicts, has been very constructive and Tehran never sought confrontation. Iranians stand with Palestine and this is never a crime. Human dignity and the defense of religious values must be followed by the international community, and they must stand against Israeli aggression and rush to help the Palestinians.

He added: Israeli aggression against the Palestinians continued and now it has reached Iran. I believe that everything that has happened now has been planned and implemented by the Zionist regime and this is part of the Zionist conspiracy against its neighbors and other countries.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif added: “The Western world, especially the International Atomic Energy Agency, is certainly very hypocritical and has a double approach; that is, a regime that is not even a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and there is no monitoring and inspection of its nuclear arsenals, can do anything and has the authorization to carry out any aggression and attack on Palestine, Gaza, Yemen and now against Iran.”

He said: “All these countries are the targets of these deliberate and reckless actions of Tel Aviv, which are not held accountable by the International Atomic Energy Agency. I believe that it goes beyond that and they want to overshadow the region, especially to push the situation towards war, and the focus is more on the Islamic countries surrounding the Zionist regime.”

The Defense Minister added: “They (the Zionist regime and the US) are at a level where they can trample on all international laws, human values and traditions. They are massacring children, women, old and young in Gaza.”

At the end of this interview, Khawaja Asif told the bureau chief of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that my message to my brothers and sisters in Iran is to stand firm and steadfast because God is with them and because today all nations in the world feels the pain of Iran.

He added: Not only the entire Islamic world, but even in Europe, America and other parts of the world, everyone feels the pain of the Iranian nation; because this is a crime and a clear aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and these crimes will definitely be responded to.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that God will punish the aggressors, Iran will overcome this situation and the Islamic nation should also have faith in God.