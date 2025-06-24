‘Source of national pride’: CM heaps praise on women diplomats

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to women diplomats on the occasion of International Day of Women in Diplomacy, calling them a valuable asset to the nation.

In her message, the Chief Minister said that courageous women who have played historic roles in the field of diplomacy are a source of national pride. “When women lead in diplomacy, it becomes a blend of peace and humanity,” she stated.

She especially acknowledged the achievements of a visually impaired Pakistani woman diplomat who made her mark at the United Nations with remarkable insight.

Highlighting Pakistan’s growing role in global diplomacy, Maryam Nawaz said that at the Anatolia Diplomacy Forum, it was clearly demonstrated that Pakistani women are not just representatives – they are policy-makers and an influential diplomatic force.

Reflecting on her own diplomatic experience, Maryam Nawaz termed her recent visit to China as a historic milestone both economically and diplomatically. She said the visit opened new avenues for cooperation in agriculture, industry, infrastructure, technology, and employment generation.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting with regard to reviewing arrangements on the eve of Muharram-ul-Haram in which important decisions were being taken. She sought an immediate emergency plan from the administration. She directed to ensure strict implementation of the code of conduct and further directed to adopt zero-tolerance for committing violations of the code of conduct.

She directed to immediately arrest those found involved in spreading hateful content on the social media. She directed to ensure a complete ban on displaying banners, posters and wall-chalking throughout the province. She directed to immediately arrest those violating the ban on flying drones during Muharram-ul-Haram. She directed the Provincial Ministers, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs to personally oversee arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram. She also directed all stakeholders to personally visit the scholars.

The Chief Minister directed the Safe City Authority to make functional out of order cameras and further directed the Special Monitoring Unit to monitor and report on hateful content. She directed to launch mock drills of security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram and further directed to install ‘sabeels’ in a uniform manner for Muharram processions and gatherings. She also directed to provide refreshing drinks, lemon water and cold water bottles to the participants during Muharram processions along with identification and monitoring of sabeels. It was agreed to install iron pipes for security purposes during Muharram-ul-Haram processions and gatherings.

She directed to set up a sprinkling of water to protect the mourners and participants from severe affects of heat and humidity. She directed to formulate a formidable plan to protect the mourners from heatstroke. She directed to set up field hospitals and clinics on wheels along with ‘Ashura’ processions and further directed to issue effective traffic management plan as well as timely traffic advisories. On this occasion, she called for making arrangements to ensure timely drainage of water in case of rainfall.

The Chief Minister also directed steps to activate Hotel Eye and Travel Eye and continue the combing operation along with obtaining an anti-drone system. She while addressing the meeting said that SOPs of Muharram-ul-Haram should be seen to be implemented in letter and spirit. Hanging electric wires poses a big risk, emergency operations should be carried out in this regard. There should be no power outage at all during ‘Ashura’ processions and gatherings, street lights should not be turned off either.