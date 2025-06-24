First Muharram likely on June 27: SUPARCO

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has issued an astronomical forecast regarding the new moon of Muharram 1447 AH, stating that the moon is expected to be born on June 25, 2025, at 3:32 PM (Pakistan Standard Time). According to a SUPARCO spokesperson, at sunset on June 26, 2025, the age of the moon will be approximately 28 hours and 15 minutes, which is considered favorable for sighting. The spokesperson added that in Pakistan’s coastal regions, the time duration between sunset and moonset is expected to be around 75 minutes, providing optimal conditions for the moon to be visible. Based on astronomical analysis, the new moon of Muharram is most likely to be visible on the evening of June 26, provided the weather is clear. Consequently, the first day of Muharram 1447 AH is expected to fall on Friday, June 27, 2025. It is important to note that the final announcement will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee based on actual moon sighting reports.