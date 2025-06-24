PSX gains 6,079.17 points

The 100-Index of the PSX witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday gaining 6,079.17 points, a positive change of 5.23 percent, closing at 122,246.64 points as compared to 116,167.47 points on the last trading day. A total of 804,779,730 shares were traded during the day as compared to 595,010,639 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.614 billion against Rs 23.488 billion on the last trading day. As many as 477 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 407 of them recorded gains and 35 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 65,356,135 shares at Rs 1.46 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 54,305,248 shares at Rs 5.24 per share and Cnergyico PK with 37,885,162 shares at Rs 7.16 per share.