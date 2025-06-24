Gold decreases by Rs 3,800

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.3,800 and was traded at Rs.354,365 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs.358,165 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,258 to Rs.303,810 from Rs.307,068 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it came down by Rs.2,987 to Rs.278,502 from Rs. 281,489. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs.9 and Rs.8 to Rs.3,790 and Rs.3,249 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $39 to $3,327 from $3,366, whereas that of silver came down by $0.09 to $36.06, the Association reported.