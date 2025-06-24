Kenya eyes close economic bonds with Pakistan

High Commissioner of Kenya Lt. Gen.(Retd.) Peter Mbogo Njiru said on Tuesday that Kenya and Pakistan have a lot of potential to boost trade and economic tires. The growing interest of Pakistani entrepreneurs in strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Kenya is a good omen.

He was talking to the business community during his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here. The LCCI President presented the address of welcome and highlighted the possibilities of trade and investment in the two countries. Commercial Attache of Kenya Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Honorary Consul Dr. Faisal Khokhar and LCCI Executive Committee members Khurram Lodhi, Ahsan Shahid, Amina Randhawa, Syed Salman Ali, Amir Ali and Karamt Ali Awan were also present.

The High Commissioner said it is encouraging to see the desire among Pakistani businessmen to build trade linkages with Kenya and said that business-to-business partnerships are fundamental to sustainable commercial growth between the two nations.

He said that Kenya is open for foreign direct investment across all sectors and the government is committed to ensuring full facilitation to international investors. He encouraged the Pakistani business community to take advantage of the vast economic opportunities available in Kenya, particularly in sectors such as health, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, textile manufacturing and leather.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Njiru said that Kenya’s strategic geographic location offers a critical gateway to East and Central Africa. He said that shipping goods from Karachi to Mombasa is feasible and cost-effective, which makes Kenya an ideal entry point for Pakistani exports targeting African markets.