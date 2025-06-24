SAPM, car dealer discuss auto policy 2026

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the Car Dealers Importers Association and discussed key feature of the upcoming Auto Policy 2026.

During the meeting, they also discussed import and export issues, and additional customs duties, said a news release.

Haroon recognized the association as a vital stakeholder in the consultation process for policy formulation.

He reiterated that Prime Minister’s vision focuses on promoting a liberalized and competitive import mechanism for vehicles in Pakistan.

“Open competition in car imports will create pressure on local manufacturers to improve and expand into exports,” he said adding that in order to ensure the quality of used car imports, the government will implement mandatory registration and certification procedures.

Highlighting the shift towards sustainable transportation, Haroon stated that Pakistan is moving away from petrol-based vehicles towards environmentally friendly alternatives.

In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, the government has introduced a comprehensive New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-2030.

Under this policy, Pakistan aims to convert 2.2 million vehicles to electric by the year 2030. “The promotion of electric vehicles is crucial for reducing smog and improving public health,” said Khan. “EVs are not only cost-effective but also beneficial for the environment and the people of Pakistan.”

During the meeting, the delegation assured the special assistant that they will submit detailed proposals to support the policy process.

The SAPM assured the association that the government will carefully review their suggestions and extend full cooperation.