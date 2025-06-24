India makes unwanted history: Loses leeds test despite 5 centuries

India suffered a shocking loss against England in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, despite a massive batting performance. The match ended in a five-wicket defeat, but it marked a historic moment for an unfortunate reason.

India became the first team in Test history to lose a match after scoring five centuries across two innings. This defeat shocked fans and experts alike. The Indian batting line-up had performed strongly, but the bowling unit failed to defend a big target.

In the first innings, India scored 471 runs, powered by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134). In the second innings, KL Rahul (137) and Pant (118) added two more tons. However, England chased down 371 runs, ending at 373/5, led by captain Ben Stokes, who scored a crucial unbeaten 144.

Before this, no Test team had ever lost after scoring five centuries in a match. The closest example came in 1929, when Australia lost to England despite scoring four centuries in Melbourne. That record stood for nearly a century until this match broke it.

While the Indian team showed batting brilliance, their inconsistent bowling and lack of breakthroughs on Day 5 cost them the match. Cricket analysts called it a “bittersweet record” and a reminder that individual performances don’t always win matches in Test cricket.