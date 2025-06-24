CM Maryam Nawaz orders crackdown on hate speech ahead of muharram

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered immediate action against those spreading hate content on social media during Muharram. She chaired a high-level meeting to discuss peace and safety during the holy month. Authorities have been directed to stay alert and take strict steps to maintain law and order across the province.

During the meeting, she said Muharram is a sensitive time, especially as negative elements feel threatened after Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous. She stressed that the government’s authority must be visible in every city and town. She also said that no one will be allowed to disturb peace or spread hate under any excuse.

The chief minister ordered that anyone who shares sectarian or hateful content online should be arrested immediately. She also banned the use of drones during Muharram processions, warning that strict action will be taken against violators. She directed officials to stop wall chalking that spreads hateful or divisive messages.

Along with security measures, Maryam Nawaz asked for strong health support during Muharram. She directed that field hospitals and mobile clinics be placed along procession routes. She also called for heatstroke protection arrangements for mourners participating in large gatherings under the sun.

Lastly, the chief minister reminded the public to follow the Muharram Code of Conduct strictly. She announced a zero-tolerance policy for any violation. She also urged people to use social media responsibly and to avoid spreading content that could harm peace or unity in society.