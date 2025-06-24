Two arrested in Hyderabad for selling NADRA’s sensitive data

HYDERABAD – The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested two suspects involved in illegally accessing and selling NADRA’s sensitive data online, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Abdul Hakeem and Mohsin Iqbal, were apprehended during a targeted operation at Hatri Bypass in Hyderabad. Authorities revealed that the two were planning to meet at the location when they were caught red-handed.

Investigations revealed that one of the suspects was an employee of NADRA, giving him unauthorized access to confidential citizen data. The accused were allegedly involved in extracting and illegally distributing the data on digital platforms for financial gain.

The NCCIA has registered a case under relevant sections of the Electronic Crimes Act and successfully obtained a two-day physical remand of the suspects from the court for further investigation.

Officials stated that this breach is being treated as a serious threat to national data security, and further arrests and internal inquiries within NADRA are expected as the investigation expands. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious about how and where they share personal information.