Israeli opposition and hostage families urge Gaza ceasefire after Iran truce

TEL AVIV – Following the recently announced ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Israeli opposition leaders and families of hostages held in Gaza are now pushing for an end to the Gaza war.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on the government to shift focus to Gaza, saying on social media, “And now Gaza. It’s time to finish it there, too. Bring back the hostages, end the war.” His remarks reflect growing public pressure to resolve the conflict that has stretched on for over 20 months.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum also urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to start urgent negotiations with Hamas. The group stressed that if a ceasefire with Iran was possible, so too is one with Gaza. Currently, 49 of the 251 hostages taken by Palestinian militants in October 2023 remain in captivity, including 27 believed to be dead.

Meanwhile, Qatar, which has played a key role in past mediation efforts, is attempting to revive indirect talks between Israel and Hamas. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said efforts would continue over the next two days to find a solution.

President Isaac Herzog described the Iran ceasefire as an opportunity to bring national unity and address painful issues. Though he stopped short of directly calling for a Gaza truce, his comments added weight to growing diplomatic and domestic calls for peace.

Global leaders, including Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, also voiced support for extending the ceasefire to Gaza. The Palestinian Authority welcomed the US-brokered truce and urged international partners to secure peace for Gaza’s starving population, where daily violence and humanitarian crises continue.