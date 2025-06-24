Reham Khan slams Sarah Khan over anti-feminist comments: ‘You owe your career to feminism’

KARACHI – Writer and former journalist Reham Khan has criticized actress Sarah Khan for her recent remarks about feminism, saying the actress owes her fame and career to the very movement she rejected. Last month, Sarah Khan said in an interview that she does not consider herself a “big feminist” and sees herself as a traditional woman. She added that she prefers men to take their designated roles so women can live peacefully.

Sarah also mentioned that she enjoys staying at home, dislikes standing in queues to pay bills, and prefers the old-fashioned treatment women used to receive.

However, Reham Khan, speaking on the FHM podcast, said Sarah should not have made such comments. She pointed out that Sarah, being a mother herself, should consider how such statements might affect future generations, especially her daughter.

Reham stated that Sarah’s success in the showbiz industry is possible because of feminism and the women’s rights movements. She added, “If feminism didn’t exist, Sarah wouldn’t have been working in TV dramas and advertisements today.”

Moreover, Reham said that women making such statements often reflect the long history of oppression they’ve faced. She emphasized that empowered women, especially public figures, must think responsibly before rejecting the very ideas that helped uplift them.