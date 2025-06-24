Govt unveils Rs28.8 trillion budget for essential expenses in FY 2025-26

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has tabled a massive Rs28.8 trillion compulsory expenditure bill for the fiscal year 2025-26, showing a 17% decrease from the previous year due to falling interest rates.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the bill in the National Assembly, detailing essential “charged expenditures” such as debt servicing and operational costs of key state institutions. These expenses, protected under the Constitution, are not open to voting by lawmakers.

While domestic debt servicing is expected to decline by 17% to Rs8.2 trillion due to reduced interest rates and longer-term debt planning, foreign debt repayments are rising. The government has proposed Rs5.4 trillion for foreign loans, an 11% increase, as short-term borrowing continues to grow.

Additionally, interest payments on domestic and foreign loans will consume nearly 47% of the government’s overall Rs17.6 trillion budget, putting significant pressure on public finances despite cost-cutting in other areas.

The budget for top state institutions has also seen a noticeable shift. The Presidency’s spending has increased by 17% to Rs2.7 billion, while the Supreme Court’s budget rose sharply by 51% to Rs6.6 billion. The Senate’s budget climbed 19% to Rs6.2 billion, whereas the National Assembly’s budget dropped slightly to Rs6.9 billion.

Despite some reductions, critics warn that the growing financial allocations to institutions amid economic challenges may deepen Pakistan’s dependence on external loans. The government’s balancing act between cutting costs and maintaining state functions remains under close scrutiny.