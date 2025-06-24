Chios island declares emergency as raging wildfires force evacuations

ATHENS – Greece has declared a state of emergency on the island of Chios as wildfires continue to burn uncontrollably for the second consecutive day, driven by strong winds and dry conditions.

The fires have already caused power outages and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents as flames advanced toward Chios town from the north, west, and south. Forests and pastures have been destroyed, and officials are racing to protect homes and the island’s famed mastiha-producing regions.

Climate Crisis Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis, who arrived on the island Monday, confirmed that 170 additional firefighters will join 11 teams of nearly 190 firefighters already on the ground. The operation also includes 68 fire trucks, 13 helicopters, and four water-bombing aircraft.

Despite these efforts, changing wind patterns have made firefighting extremely difficult. “The situation is tough with new flare-ups constantly emerging,” said Kefalogiannis, adding that authorities will investigate the cause of the multiple fire outbreaks in different parts of the island.

Greece, frequently hit by summer wildfires, has invested heavily to tackle the rising threat. This year, the government hired a record 18,000 firefighters and upgraded equipment in preparation for what experts warned could be a dangerous fire season.

The fires on Chios are yet another reminder of the increasing challenges posed by climate change, as Greece continues to battle environmental and economic damage from extreme weather events.