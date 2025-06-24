Popular actor Yasir Nawaz mourns the loss of his brother Waqar Nawaz

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani actor and director Yasir Nawaz shared heartbreaking news on Tuesday, announcing the passing of his elder brother, Waqar Nawaz.

Taking to Instagram, Yasir posted a message expressing deep sorrow over the loss. “With heavy hearts, we announce that our beloved and caring brother Waqar Nawaz has passed away,” he wrote in a touching tribute.

The actor offered prayers for his brother’s soul, asking Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings, grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and bless the family with strength and patience to bear this loss.

The post quickly drew support from fans, fellow celebrities, and followers who flooded the comments with condolences and prayers for the deceased.

Yasir also urged everyone to remember his brother in their prayers, reflecting the strong bond he shared with his late sibling and the pain of parting.

The news has cast a shadow of sadness across the entertainment industry, with colleagues and admirers joining in mourning and sending heartfelt messages to the Nawaz family during this difficult time.