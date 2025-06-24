Pakistan urges Afghanistan to stop hosting terror groups, highlights regional security risks

NEW YORK – Pakistan has warned the United Nations Security Council that terrorism from Afghan soil poses a serious threat to the region, especially to Pakistan’s national security. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, said the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), with nearly 6,000 fighters, is operating from safe havens close to the Pakistani border.

During the Security Council session on the Afghanistan situation, Ambassador Asim raised concerns over the rising instability, especially after Israel’s unprovoked attacks on Iran. He warned that such developments could trigger a refugee crisis that would further stress Pakistan and neighboring countries already struggling with Afghanistan’s fragile conditions.

He stated that terror groups like Al-Qaeda, TTP, and Baloch militants continue to exploit ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan. Pakistan has already confiscated a large cache of modern weapons abandoned by international forces during their 2021 withdrawal, highlighting the magnitude of the ongoing security risks.

In April, Pakistani security forces eliminated 54 TTP terrorists attempting to infiltrate the country. The ambassador further said that credible evidence links TTP with Baloch militant groups, aiming to disrupt Pakistan’s infrastructure and development projects through joint operations.

Ambassador Asim also addressed the broader regional impact, noting over one million undocumented Afghans have entered Pakistan since August 2021, worsening security and law-and-order situations. He called on the international community to share this burden and support Afghanistan’s recovery through economic and humanitarian aid.

Finally, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan through dialogue, education programs, and regional trade initiatives. He emphasized that both countries are tied by history and culture, and must work together for peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.