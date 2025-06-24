ATC extends pre-arrest bail for PTI leaders until july 22 in protest case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has extended the pre-arrest bail of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders until July 22 in connection with the November 26 protest case. The court also barred the police from arresting the accused until the next hearing.

Duty Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who was presiding in place of Judge Abual-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, heard 229 bail petitions. Key PTI leaders, including Seemabia Tahir, Zartaj Gul, Mishal Yousafzai, Salman Akram Raja, Raja Basharat, and others appeared in court. Exemption pleas were submitted for Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub, Shehryar Afridi, and Iman Waseem.

The judge instructed both the prosecution and defense to present their arguments during the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings. The FIRs were registered at several police stations such as Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat, and Tarnol.

In a separate development, the court dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of PTI MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali. The judge noted that Chitrali is already convicted in the May 9 case and remains a fugitive. The court stated that a person who has not surrendered cannot seek legal protection.

Furthermore, the court rejected the defense’s attempt to withdraw Chitrali’s bail plea, stating it lacked legal grounds. The decision underlines the court’s strict stance on fugitives and legal accountability.

The court has now set July 22 as the next hearing date, during which it will hear arguments from both sides and decide on further legal proceedings.