PM Shehbaz discusses Middle East crisis with Saudi and Qatari envoys

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held important meetings with the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Tuesday to discuss the growing tensions in the Middle East. The discussions came after Iran’s missile attack on a US military base in Qatar, which further escalated regional instability.

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz shared that he met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace. He said Pakistan would continue to work closely with Saudi Arabia to promote dialogue and diplomacy in the region. He also conveyed his best wishes for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Later, the prime minister met with Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater. He expressed deep solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar following the attack on the US base. “We pray for the safety and security of our Qatari brothers and sisters, and the entire region,” the prime minister stated.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz had telephonic conversations with both ambassadors on Monday night, soon after news of the missile attack emerged. He expressed serious concern over the developments and stressed the urgent need for de-escalation through peaceful means.

The Qatari envoy thanked the prime minister for his timely outreach and solidarity during a critical time. The Saudi ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s support and agreed that both countries must work closely for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, Pakistan’s leadership has emphasized its consistent stance—calling for dialogue, diplomacy, and regional cooperation to prevent further escalation and ensure long-term peace.