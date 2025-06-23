NSC backs Iran’s right to self-defence after US attacks

An emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence following the airstrikes by the United States on three nuclear facilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also attending the important moot, and reviewed the evolving regional situation following the Israeli aggression against Iran.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said: “The committee strongly condemned Israel’s acts of aggression and expressed regret that these military attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Iran and the US. These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy. The NSC reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defence as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

The committee members also conveyed their condolences to the Iranian government and people on the loss of innocent lives and offered prayers for the recovery of those injured.

“While reiterating Pakistan’s stated position, the NSC expressed grave concern over the potential for further escalation after the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on June 22 which violated the resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, relevant international law and the UN Charter.”

The committee members also reaffirmed Pakistan’s close engagement with relevant parties in the situation and endorsed the government’s readiness to continue efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability. The NSC called on all relevant parties to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy in line with the UN Charter, underscoring the need to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian laws.

On Sunday, Pakistan condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, saying that targeting the IAEA-safeguarded facilities constitutes a clear breach of international law.

“These attacks set a dangerous precedent and pose a grave threat to the safety and security of populations across the region – and indeed, the world,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan, told the UN Security Council, which debated the new, dangerous turn in the Middle east situation as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the region.