JUII-F submits resolution in Senate against Trump’s Nobel nomination

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) on Monday submitted a motion and resolution in the Senate opposing the Pakistan government’s decision to nominate US President Donald J. Trump for Nobel Peace Prize 2026.

The resolution, submitted by JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, calls on the Pakistan government to withdraw its recommendation following the recent US military strikes on Iran.

According to the resolution, the strikes were carried out on President Trump’s orders and resulted in multiple Iranian casualties.

It further states that the US attack is a clear violation of international law, human rights, and Iran’s sovereignty.

The motion also notes that the federal government made the recommendation without consulting any parliamentary forum and against the will of the public. It calls on the Senate to urgently debate the matter in the public interest.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly condemned the government’s recommendation of a Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump, calling it an insult to victims of US-led wars.

Addressing the JUI-F Punjab General Council meeting in Phagwari, Murree, Fazlur Rehman criticized both past and present establishments for disregarding religious seminaries. “Neither past nor present establishments have accepted seminaries. But we will not let anyone infringe on their independence,” he asserted.

He questioned the government’s decision to support Trump, stating, “Trump’s hands are stained with the blood of Palestinians, Iraqis, and Afghans. By attacking Iran, he violated both national and international laws. If we don’t stand with Iran, should we support Israel?”

The JUI-F leader announced full support for Iran and warned against attempts to disconnect religion from politics. “JUI-F is the largest public force in Pakistan; stopping us is like blocking the will of the people,” he said.

Maulana Fazl further criticized what he called “un-Islamic and unconstitutional legislation” being pushed in the country, emphasizing, “We support friendship with the United States, not slavery. Any bilateral ties must respect Pakistan’s sovereignty, public mandate, and economic independence.”

He revealed that in the past three months, a US delegation had visited him three times, after which he attended one of their diplomatic events. “Modi’s era is over; India must now reflect. In the last war, Pakistan was united while Modi stood isolated.”

Fazlur Rehman concluded by urging JUI-F workers to focus on national and international issues rather than just local concerns, and to carry the party’s message to all segments of society with a spirit of public service.